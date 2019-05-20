Bakersfield city spray parks set to open Saturday

by: Jose Franco

Do not let recent rainy weather fool you, it will be spray park season again in Bakersfield this weekend.

The city says it is opening local spray parks for the Memorial Day weekend beginning Saturday, May 25.

Parks will be open daily from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. until Labor Day.

Spray parks will open at the parks below:

  • Beale Park 500 Oleander Ave.
  • Dr. Martin Luther King 900 S. Owens St.
  • Greystone 5709 Mountain Vista Drive
  • Jastro 2900 Truxtun Ave.
  • Jefferson 801 Bernard St.
  • Planz 1601 Planz Road
  • Saunders 3300 Palm St. (The city says Saunders’ spray park will not open on May 25 because of a mechanical issue.)
  • Simeon 3300 Relands Drive.
  • Wayside 1200 Ming Ave.
  • Tarina Home Sports Complex at Mesa Marin Off Highway 178 at Bedford Green Drive.

