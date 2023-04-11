BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you aren’t able to adopt your next dog, you can still have a pet and save a life – by fostering.

The Bakersfield animal care center makes hundreds of dogs available for adoption each day and fostering is also a viable option

The animal care center works with out-of-state rescues to save as many dogs as possible.

17 News’ Tami Mlcoch went to the city shelter Tuesday and spoke with foster coordinator Tara Nelson about the program.

“As many dogs as we can get out into a home, even if it’s for a short period of time that saves lives.” Tara Nelson told 17 News.

“We don’t have to make space. Us having to make space is euthanizing, it comes down to that. It’s a very hard truth, but we’re left with no choice when we’re having the influx that we’re having.” the foster coordinator said.

On April 22, up to 40 dogs will leave the shelter alive, if they can find short-term fosters.

The shelter has already had to cancel 10 large transports this year because of a lack of fosters, resulting in about 200 dogs being put down.

If you’re interested in becoming a foster, call the Bakersfield Animal Care Center at 661-832-7387. You can also go there in person at 201 South Mt. Vernon Ave.

All of the supplies are provided, you just have to give them a home for two weeks.