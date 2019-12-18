Bakersfield City School District votes to expand enrollment to Downtown Elementary to families who live near the school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District has voted in favor of a controversial plan to change enrollment standard for students attending Downtown Elementary School.

Founded in 1997, Downtown Elementary was designed to help parents employed in the area to participate more in their child’s education.

Up until now, the school would only take in students of parents who work in Downtown and enrolled them through a lottery system.

At a board meeting Tuesday, BCSD trustees unanimously passed a new provision to allow children within a mile radius of the school the chance to enroll at the Downtown School. Those families will still have to apply, but will be given a highest priority status.

Assistant Superintendent Mark Luque is particularly proud of the committee’s decision.

“I am ecstatic that we are past this. I believe our parents wanted this resolved. Our board is happy. This keeps the legacy alive and gives kids living close access,” he said.

The changes take place during the 2020-2021 school year, but families living in Downtown will be able to apply for the lottery this coming February.