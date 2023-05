BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 800 young musicians will perform tonight at Bakersfield City School District’s 47th Annual Elementary Festival Concert.

Students from the district’s award-winning music program will take the stage at 7 p.m. at Mechanics Bank Arena for a free concert that’s open to the public. The string ensemble, honor orchestra, festival chorus and select recorder ensemble will perform, district officials say.