Bakersfield City School District set to distribute free at-home rapid COVID tests to all students on Jan. 6

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Public Health will be distributing free at-home antigen rapid COVID-19 tests to the Bakersfield City School District next week, according to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools. All BCSD schools are set to distribute their shipments on Thursday, Jan. 6, according to a letter sent to parents.

Parents and guardians can pick up a test kit at their child’s school site, according to BCSD.

BCSD said the self-administered tests are optional for students and may be saved until needed if a student has not been exposed to COVID-19 when they receive their tests. The rapid tests show results within 30 minutes. The tests kits come with two tests. Students should take the first one when they are experiencing symptoms and the second one three days later.

“We hope the tests will provide families with another layer of support and comfort as the pandemic continues,” the school district said.

Positive test results

BCSD said positive COVID-19 tests must be reported to that child’s school and they must isolate at home for 10 days.

Negative test results

If a student tests negative and has not been exposed to a positive test, they may go back to school. If a student is experiencing symptoms and their at-home test returns a negative result, they must report their health status to their school and await further instruction.

Parents and guardians can contact the BCSD CARE TEAM at 661-631-3234 if they have any questions.