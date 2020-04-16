Bakersfield City School District receives national recognition for music program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield City School District has been honored for the eighth consecutive year by the National Association of Music Merchants for its commitment to music education.

The district received NAMM’s Best Communities for Music Education designation, awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

“I am very proud of our educators,” Michael Stone, coordinator of BCSD’s Visual and Performing Arts Department, said in a news release. “The Bakersfield City School District is the only district in Kern County to earn the award this year.”