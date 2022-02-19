Bakersfield City School District receives award for equity work

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District announced it has received the silver award in the 2022 Magna Awards Program for equity work.

The award honors districts for programs that break down barriers to achievement.

The district says the award recognizes BCSD’s “enormous efforts of school leaders during the pandemic to continue to remove barriers for their under-served and vulnerable children.”

BCSD is one of 18 winners — three grand prize and 12 silver awards — across the nation.

