Bakersfield City School District parents can pick up long-distance learning packets beginning March 23

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District says parents can pick up long-distance learning packets for their children over a two-day period beginning March 23.

The district is distributing the packets at each of its campuses in a scheduled order over two days on Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24 beginning at 8 a.m. through 3 p.m.

The district announced its schools will be closed beginning Wednesday, March 18 over concerns of the coronavirus.

See the schedule provided by BCSD below for a time to pick up your child’s packet.