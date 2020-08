BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District moved the start date for the new school year to Aug. 17.

The announcement was presented by Deputy Superintendent Mark Luque at BCSD’s board meeting held Tuesday evening. Learning schedules for elementary and junior high students were also revealed. Superintendent Luque also presented how the district will prepare for the school year in the coming weeks.

You can watch the full meeting here: