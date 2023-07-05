BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District is encouraging Bakersfield families to begin planning for the upcoming school year.

The new year will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Children as young as four years old can enroll in a BCSD school, according to a release.

Additionally, BCSD State Preschools are currently accepting applications. The preschool office can be contacted at 661-631-4936.

The release said students must get physicals and required school vaccinations such as Tdap, MMR or the Chickenpox vaccine before the start of school. BCSD Wellness Centers are open and accepting appointments for physicals and vaccines. To make an appointment, contact the Wellness Center at 661-631-4600.

School offices will open for questions and support on Aug. 4, the release said.