BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield continues to grow, meanwhile, one local activist says the east part of town has been neglected. One great way to contribute was through a park cleanup just in time for the summer.

“This is our way of saying, we are not out here to blame nobody, or point any fingers, we’re just saying that we remember this part of our town.” Jovon Dangerfield, a community activist, said. “We remember this part of our City, and it means a lot to us. And the youth that live across the street, the ones that live down the street in the projects, they want to come play, they want to be a part of a program, and they want to have a good, clean, safe place.”

The Transitional Youth Mobilizing for Change, a nonprofit organization also known as TYM4C, visited Dr. Marthin Luther King Jr. Park Thursday morning to do their first clean up and will continue doing at least once a month.

Kylie Neuwirth an Administrative Assistant of TYM4C says this is especially needed now.

“Ever since the pandemic happened, it’s really isolated everybody,” Neuwirth said. “People are working from home now, they’re not leaving their houses their apartments as much, and kind of revamping a park is, in my head, one of the best ways to kind of get third spaces back where you don’t have to pay to just enjoy the community.”

The organization collaborated with the City’s Recreation and Parks Department. Which thanks to involved residents who bridge the gap between Community’s needs and getting things done.

You can also adopt a park anytime through the city’s website.