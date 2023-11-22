BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield has announced closures of administrative offices for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Bakersfield’s administrative offices, including City Hall North located at 1600 Truxtun Ave., will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24 in observance of Thanksgiving. City offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27.

Additionally, trash services will be delayed one day as a result of the closure, according to the city.

The city wishes everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving.