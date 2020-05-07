Bakersfield city manager: Difficult days may be ahead, but optimism remains

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council met Wednesday evening to address a number of issues, including how city finances could be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Manager Christian Clegg and Assistant City Manager Chris Huot spoke about the fiscal effects COVID-19 could have on bakersfield going forward.

“We wanted to provide you a very brief update,” Huot said before the council.

Specifically, Huot discussed how the strained economy could impact key tax revenue the city relies on to help fund services like police and fire.

For instance, the transient occupancy tax — a tax tourists pay when they stay at local hotels — was projected last year to bring in $9.9 million for the city for the current fiscal year. But as of April 1, 2020, that projection was changed to $7.75 million, a 22 percent decrease from the initial projection.

With regard to various sales taxes and city development fees, revenue projections are also down four to five percent.

However, Huot noted Bakersfield is not fairing as badly as other cities in the state.

“We believe we are better positioned than other municipalities in the state, and I take that with optimism as we move forward,” he said.

Clegg echoed a similar sentiment. While he made clear the council may need to make difficult financial decisions in the coming months, he cautioned against cutting too much.

“If we cut too deep, it limits on the council’s abilities to deliver on the council goals where I think we genially can continue to deliver,” Clegg said.

On the topic of re-opening Kern’s economy, the council voted unanimously to support a letter supervisors sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom, askimg him to allow the county come up with its own plan to re-open.

Regarding homelessness, council members voted six to one to officially award a contract to the Southern-California based non-profit Mercy House to operate the new low-barrier navigation center on East Brundage Lane — the former home of the Calcot Cotton Cooperative.

Councilman Bruce Freeman expressed concerns over the price of the $3 million annual contract, which comes out to roughly $15,600 per shelter bed.

His condition on voting yes: “An ability to see how are we spending the money. In the end, Freeman did vote yes. Councilman Willie Rivera cast the only no vote.

Councilman Andrae Gonzales said he has faith Mercy House will deliver.

“They’ve been in operation in over 30 years. They’ve operated navigation services in Orange County, Ventura County, and Arizona…We will be a huge beneficiary of their services.”

The navigation center remains in the building phase. Once completed, it will be able to accommodate up to 150 people.