Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg shares positive thoughts in Thanksgiving letter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg sent a Thanksgiving letter to the Bakersfield community on Monday to share positive thoughts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clegg’s letter is as follows:

“To our Bakersfield community,

This has been a very unpredictable and challenging year. The pandemic has pushed all of us to our limits. By now, many of us are understandably feeling tired and numb from COVID fatigue. I understand the personal challenges that many are facing; I acknowledge that we still have much work to do to recover and make our community better. But please allow me a moment to share some positive thoughts about how we can be thankful and how we can show thanks.

• I am thankful to be planting roots with my family in a wonderful new community. I am thankful for how friendly and welcoming everyone has been. Bakersfield is a great place to live.

• I am thankful for the incredible generosity I have witnessed as this community has donated food, supplies, time and money to those impacted by the pandemic.

• I am thankful for our health care, public health and public safety workers.

• I am thankful for how this community has come together in response to the pandemic.

• I am thankful for the many individuals and organizations that have stretched themselves to make sure services and goods are still available to our community.

• I am thankful for all the support that has been shown for our residents’ local businesses most impacted by the pandemic.

• I am thankful to be able to spend the upcoming holidays with my family.

There are so many things that are not in our control. Let me suggest some things I can do in coming weeks to show thanks, that are in my control:

• I can show thanks by taking advantage of every minute I have with family.

• I can show thanks by donating to the many local agencies providing food and supplies to those in need during the holidays.

• I can show thanks by supporting local restaurants.

• I can show thanks by doing my holiday shopping locally.

• I can show thanks by doing what I can to keep my family healthy and safe.

We are fortunate to live, work and raise our families in such a wonderful place. It is up to us, working together, to keep Bakersfield the great place we know it to be. Best wishes to you and your families for this upcoming holiday season. Take care and stay safe.

Christian Clegg Bakersfield City Manager”