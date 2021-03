BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — City councilman Andrae Gonzales and the Bakersfield City Fire Pipes and Drum Band brought some St. Patrick’s Day cheer to Downtown Bakersfield.

The band, with Gonzales, walked around Downtown Bakersfield to play for the community. This is the second year the Bakersfield Fire Department has teamed up with Gonzales for St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

They started around 12 p.m. at 19th and Eye Street and ended at Bakersfield Fire station 1.