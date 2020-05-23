Bakersfield City Councilmember Willie Rivera to resign

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield City Councilmember Willie Rivera confirms with 17 News that he plans to resign.

In a resignation letter addressed to the city council, Rivera said he accepted a job with Aera Energy and plans to step down once a replacement is sworn in.

“It is with great respect and gratitude for the opportunity to serve the residents of Southeast Bakersfield, but I notify you of my intent to resign as the word one councilmember upon the city councils ratification of the 2020 city council election results,” Rivera wrote.

“It is my hope that notifying you of my intentions now will allow the city to take action to schedule an election for my replacement to coincide with the city council elections already scheduled for November 3, 2020. Doing so would avoid any additional special election costs and allow the residence of Southeast Bakersfield to choose their next representative,” the letter continued.

Rivera currently represents the 1st Ward. His term expires in 2022.

Rivera said he remains optimistic about the future of Bakersfield.

“I have cherished my experience on the council and have learned a great deal from each of you. I know each of you has only the best heart for our city…I love this city with all of my heart and can’t wait to see it continue to prosper in the years ahead.”