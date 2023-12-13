BAEKRSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Animal advocates across Bakersfield say they are overwhelmed, and that action is needed — and needed fast.

Matthew Buck is the director of Bakersfield Animal Care Center and said without more animal control regulations, the crisis could get even worse.

“We have a 175 kennels, so our shelter is built to hold 175 dogs, and at any given time we have almost 300 or more dogs,” said Buck. “So, we’re almost double capacity of how the shelter was built, so something definitely needs to be done to help us control that pet population out there on the streets.”

According to Buck, the number of dogs is ever increasing, and doesn’t show any signs of stopping.

“In the past six years, our intakes at the shelter have been on a steady incline, so if things don’t change, I anticipate that incline getting bigger and bigger and bigger,” said Buck.

The city council is debating on approving more regulations that would reduce the age for dog licensing, require all dogs over six months to be spayed or neutered, establish new commercial kennel rules and revise the rules for breeder permits. For those who oppose the ordinances, Animal Rescuer with Strength of Shadow Robbie Miller said they should come and see how bad the crisis is for themselves.

“If you go to the shelters and you see what is happening, and you just walk through it, your heart will be shattered to see how many dogs are really lost in our system,” said Miller.

Many hope the new policies are adopted, including Emm and Mal’s Animal Sanctuary founder Shannon Williams, who shared these changes would make significant progress.

“If there is a law or an ordinance that is something, not everyone is going to follow it, we get that — but if there is no abrasion in place whatsoever, it’s the wild wild west,” said Williams.

If the polices are approved, the new rules would take effect in 30 days.