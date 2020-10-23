Bakersfield City Council votes to expand ShotSpotter system

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council voted unanimously to expand the city’s ShotSpotter detection system.

The gunshot detection system was first implemented in 2018 and is used by the Bakersfield Police Department to respond to shooting locations more quickly and accurately.

On Wednesday, the city council approved a three-year agreement with ShotSpotter Technology Inc. as well as an expansion of the system to cover an additional three square mile area.

As a result of the ShotSpotter program, 37 guns were confiscated in the first year and 50 people were arrested in connection to 33 different crimes.