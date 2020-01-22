Bakersfield City Council to vote on homeless shelter location tonight

Members of the Bakersfield City Council are set to vote on a location for a homeless shelter Wednesday.

The vote will come after city staff last year proposed several properties, including a roughly two acre, $6 million site in East Bakersfield near East 18th Street and Brown Street.

Donna Garcia, who stated she has lived on the streets for the last 15 years, said she supports the Brown Street proposal.

“I think it would be wise to do. Shelter [and] security [are] very important,” Garcia said.

The city is also considering a roughly 7.25 acre, $7 million property now owned by the Calcot Cotton Collective on 1900 East Brundage Lane. Through phases, it could one day hold up to 450 beds. The property is located in the city’s first ward, represented by councilman Willie Rivera.

“Perhaps there are better ways to do this,” Rivera said.

He is opposed to the Calcot site, arguing it would hurt his district.

“When this proposal came up back in November, I was frustrated for a lot of reasons, but primarily because I felt, in an area like Southeast Bakersfield, where the challenges are real, where folks are still asking for the basic investments that other parts of Bakersfield enjoy, building a homeless shelter seems counterintuitive to those goals,” Rivera stated.

Instead, he wants the city to partner with the county on its 150-bed facility on O Street near Golden State Hwy.

2nd ward Councilmember Andrae Gonzales has a different perspective. He supports the county site, but believes the city should invest in the Calcot location.

“The best idea at this point is to purchase the Calcot site,” Gonzales said, noting the shelter, through its first phase, will build 150 beds. “And then we have the space available in the future if the need arises, we can always add additional beds there.”

Meanwhile, Garcia will spend another night on the streets, but she remains optimistic.

“There is hope,” she said.

The council also will consider Weil Park, but some councilmembers previously objected to that idea. If you wish to attend, the meeting starts at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.