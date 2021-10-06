Bakersfield City Council to take up $30,000 mural proposal Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council will take up a proposal for the world’s largest painting of a river canal.

A $30,000 agreement was made with artist John S. Barge III, who originally approached the Council in an effort to create two custom original World Record Artworks for the City of Bakersfield. The 350-foot-long painting would include famous Bakersfield landmarks and a timeline of the Bakersfield Police Department. The paintings

It’s not yet known exactly where in the city the murals will be located.