BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council will hold a third public hearing on ward redistricting next Wednesday at its chambers.

Officials say the city council is set to receive a report on the redistricting process involving ward boundaries and will reserve 30 minutes for public comments.

Those interested are encouraged to attend and provide comment either in-person or in writing.

Bakersfield’s population grew by about 16% over the past decade.