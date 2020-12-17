Bakersfield City Council swears in new, returning members at Wednesday meeting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New and returning members of the Bakersfield City Council were sworn in Wednesday evening.

Incoming 1st Ward councilmember Eric Arias was sworn in, replacing the outgoing Willie Rivera. Rivera decided to step down earlier this year before the end of his term. Arias will serve for two years, finishing Rivera’s term.

Businesswoman Patty Gray was not sworn in Wednesday out of an abundance of caution due to illness. She will be sworn in at a later date. Gray replaces retiring councilmember Jacquie Sullivan after 25 years serving the city’s 6th Ward.

Councilmembers Andrae Gonzales and Bruce Freeman ran unopposed and were sworn in for new four-year terms.

The council decided to push back voting on a Vice Mayor to Jan. 6, 2021 to include Patty Gray in the process.