BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council is looking to fill vacant spots on its advisory boards and commissions.

The city said the following positions are currently available for application:

Fire Dept. Civil Service Board, one vacancy

Miscellaneous Departments Civil Service Board, two vacancies

Police Dept. Civil Service Board, one vacancy

Kern Mosquito and Vector Control Board, one vacancy

North of the River Recreation and Parks District Board of Directors, one vacancy

Planning Commission, one vacancy

All applications for the above positions must be submitted by Nov. 29, according to the city.

Additionally, the city said they are currently looking to fill a vacancy for the Ward 7 Alternate position on the Bakersfield Youth Commission. Applications for this position will be open until an adequate number have been received to fill the vacancy.

For more information on the positions, click here.