Bakersfield City Council recommends eliminating rule forcing microbreweries, distilleries to serve food

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A requirement that forces breweries to also serve food is on its way out.

The Bakersfield City Council voted to recommend to eliminate the need for onsite kitchens at microbreweries and distilleries.

City councilmember Andrae Gonzalez, who spearheaded the efforts to scrap that rule, told 17 News last month the decision is a long time coming and could help revitalize Downtown Bakersfield.

The rule is not eliminated yet, but a revised ordinance will eventually be presented to the city council.