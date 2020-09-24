Bakersfield City Council passes resolution waiving fee for outdoor operations permit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield will no longer ask businesses to pay for a permit to operate outdoors after the city council passed a resolution to waive the fee to apply.

In July, the city of Bakersfield set up a special permit allowing businesses, such as restuarants, to serve customers and set up retail space on public streets, sidewalks and parkig lots. The fee to apply was $86.

The city said more than 70 businesses applied for the permit, but now has waived the fee. If a business has paid a fee, they can request a refund from the city’s Treasury Department.

