Bakersfield City Council narrowly approves plan for homeless shelter at East Brundage Lane location

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council narrowly voted in favor of moving forward on purchasing a plot of land on East Brundage Lane to build and open a new homeless shelter.

Wednesday’s council vote on the motion passed 4-3 with Vice Mayor Chris Parlier, Councilmembers Willie Rivera and Jacquie Sullivan voting “No” against the plan.

The council voted for the low-barrier shelter option at Calcott Industries property located at 1900 E. Brundage Lane. The plan will have the city purchase the 7.25-acre site at a cost of about $7 million.

A low-barrier shelter would allow people to bring their partners, belongings and pets with them.

There has been much debate about where a new shelter should be located and built with disagreements on plans, and amounts of people a new shelter would temporarily house.

The city council also unanimously voted to approve plans for general infrastructure improvement projects surrounding the current Calcot site.

A decision on a location for the city’s shelter had been delayed since late 2018 to ask for community feedback. The city hosted three community forums asking for input on a shelter location.

