Bakersfield city council discusses if “In God We Trust” should be put on police cars

Members of the public went before the city council Wednesday evening to discuss whether “In God We Trust” should be placed on Bakersfield police cars.

In April, Delano city council approved the decals to be put on their patrol vehicles.

The phrase is on our money, as well as the wall of the Bakersfield city council chambers.

“As I stand here today, I see on (the city council wall) the words ‘In God We Trust,’ yet all are welcome here–believers and non-believers,” said BPD pastor Angelo Frazier.

Atheist Society of Kern founder, Jennifer Bloomquist, argued, “I also see ‘In God We Trust’ here in the chamber–and I don’t feel welcome here.”

There were several arguments in agreement with the pastor, including city councilwoman Jacquie Sullivan, who spearheaded the movement to add the motto nationwide.

“There are now over 700 cities and counties that are displaying our national motto,” Sullivan said.

Many local business people also pledged to pay for the decals, so that it won’t cost the city a dime.

However, there were also several arguments of dissent.

“Not all police officers believe in God,” Bloomquist said. “So (the motto) has the potential to disenfranchise and drive out good police officers, the kind of officers we desperately need in our chronically understaffed local law enforcement.”

“It doesn’t matter that these well-intentioned people are telling us that is doesn’t push religiosity–it does,” added Seven Bates.

Public speakers asked the council to put the “In God We Trust” issue onto the next meeting’s agenda. Councilmembers did not make a decision whether they would do that.

Also at the meeting, the council appointed the ninth and final member of the Measure N committee: Connie Perez-Andreesen.

Back in February when the committee was formed, one of the original nine members stepped down.

She is the board’s second Latina, and her selection follows complaints that the current committee does not have enough women or people of color.

“I’m a board member of Latina leaders of Kern County, and one of our missions is to encourage and empower Latina women to step up–volunteer and apply to be on boards and commissions,” she said.