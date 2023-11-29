BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New details have emerged tonight from the long battle to bring the VA outpatient clinic to Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield City Council voted unanimously, 7-0, in denial of the SASD Development Group’s latest appeal. That denial comes two weeks after three boxes containing thousands of pages of letters allegedly opposing the new clinic, were given to the city council.

The new medical clinic would be built near Olive and Knudsen Drives.

City councilman Andrae Gonzales tells 17 News the council’s decision tonight means the project can move forward, but Cardinal Equities has the option of suing the city.