Bakersfield City Council approves plans for proposed Mill Creek development

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council approved a plan Wednesday to transform part of Mill Creek.

The owner of Maya Cinemas wanted to buy five acres of land near the movie theater to create an entertainment district at P Street and California Avenue. On Wednesday, the council approved a letter of intent for the sale of the land to ME Development Company.

The city says it is the final step in the Mill Creek Vision Plan.

In a statement Wednesday night, city officials say the city had been looking for ways to create a destination for that area of Downtown Bakersfield near the Mechanics Bank Arena.

The city said ME Development Company’s plan includes retail, restaurant, hospitality and mixed-use development.