Bakersfield City Council approves plan to equip officers with body-worn cameras

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council approved a proposal Wednesday to bring hundreds of body cameras to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The agreement with Axon Enterprise calls for a total of 507 body-worn cameras to be deployed over the next few years.

In October, just over 200 cameras would go into operation and through the next 90 days, equipping patrol shifts, the traffic detail and K9 units among others.

The total cost of the proposed five-year term is just under $3 million.