BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council unanimously approved a park ranger program to monitor and protect the city’s parks.

Members of the community and park maintenance employees have cited issues like vandalism, graffiti and homeless encampments as reasons the program is needed.

The new program, under the guidance of the Parks and Recreation Department will include 19 rangers to patrol the city’s 61 parks. A 20th member of the staff will be an administrative analyst.

The program requires about $1 million in up-front costs and $2.4 million per year. It’s one of the first significant spending recommendations made to the council by the city’s new Measure N Citizens Committee.