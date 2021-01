BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County has been given nearly $1 million to help with its expansion project.

The Bakersfield City Council allocated $960,000 to the shelter to cover operating expenses for the project expanding the Mission by 40 beds.

The money is part of the city’s share of state funds earmarked for homeless programs by the state in 2018.

An expansion project is also underway at the Bakersfield Homeless Center.