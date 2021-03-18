Bakersfield City Council approves lease for Greyhound move to Amtrak station

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council unanimously approved a major move for the former Greyhound bus station in Downtown Bakersfield.

The council voted 7-0 Wednesday as councilmembers approved a 10-year lease for Greyhound to move its operation to the Amtrak station a few blocks away on Truxtun Avenue.

The Greyhound station’s former location on 18th Street was sold to Church Plaza LLC, which will demolish the old structure and build a four-story apartment complex in its place. Construction could begin within the next few months.

