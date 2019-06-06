Bakersfield city council approves ‘In God We Trust’ on police cars

On Wednesday night, the Bakersfield city council approved a measure to put “In God We Trust” decals on all city police and fire vehicles.

Delano was first to give the green light for the decals in April. Shafter discussed the issue on Tuesday night.

The phrase itself is our the walls of the Bakersfield city council chambers, as well as on all American paper currency.

As always, the city council meeting began with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance, which mentions, “one nation, under God.”

The heated debate took nearly three hours. It’s been a hot-button issue that’s divided many Kern County communities for months.

Twenty-four 24 people lined up to voice their thoughts both for and against the decals.

Both sides argued the first amendment.

“Forcing, coercing, or implying that an officer must place this sticker on their vehicle would be a violation on their conscious and a violation to their free speech,” said Jennifer Bloomquist of the Atheist Society of Kern.

But Pastor Angelo Frazier argued, “this gives everyone the freedom to disagree.”

Many Christians made it a point to express their disapproval of the decals.

“I believe in the separation of church and state,” said Reverend Dawn Wilder of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Opponents say city police and fire vehicles are taxpayer funded–and not all taxpayers are religious.

“The staff who ride these vehicles may themselves not share your beliefs in God,” argued one attendee.

“We have the ability to stand on the side of inclusion and unity rather than standing on the side of discriminating against thousands of non-Christians who have served us in many ways,” said Bakersfield resident Yvette Flores.

An alternative slogan many suggested was “E Pluribus Unum,” or “out of many, one.” That phrase is also printed on the city council chambers.

However, supporters argue “In God We Trust” has been our national motto since 1956.

“That is patriotism, and that’s our history,” said Ward 6 councilmember Jacquie Sullivan.

Sullivan heads a national movement to get the phrase on city governments. But some argued that this affiliation is a conflict of interest.

Ultimately, two out of six councilmembers voted against the decals.

Willie Rivera of Ward 1 said, “this decision doesn’t represent everyone in this community, so I think that is a problem.”

Andrae Gonzales of Ward 2 added, “we have a lot of serious issues in our community, but tonight we are here talking about a decal.”

Nevertheless, the motion passed with four yeses.

City council assured people that the decals will not be paid for with taxpayer dollars. Many local business people have offered to donate money and time to the movement.