Bakersfield City Council approves agreement for rent and mortgage assistance program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council approved an agreement regarding the allocation of $5 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) for a rent and mortgage assistance program on Monday.

The rent and mortgage assistance program is part of a partnership with the Housing Authority of the County of Kern (HACK).

According to a spokesperson, the program provides rental and/or mortgage support to tenants and property owners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The spokesperson said the City of Bakersfield partnered with HACK because the agency already had infrastructure to organize and run a program that could deliver funds to the public.

For more information, call 211 or apply online at kernha.org.