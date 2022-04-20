BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council voted Wednesday evening to appoint the first African American woman to the Bakersfield Planning Commission.

Candace Neal was voted 6-0 by council members to be appointed to the planning commission representing Ward 1.

Neal is a graduate from the Berkeley School of Law and has worked for several law firms throughout California.

Since returning to Kern County, Neal has worked for the Kern County Superintendent of Schools as its senior associate counsel.

Neal was nominated by Councilmember Eric Arias, who said Neal’s extensive education and background will serve her well on the Bakersfield Planning Commission.