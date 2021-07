BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council voted to institute a set of new rules of decorum for its meetings following an incident last month in which the chambers were cleared after people in the audience spoke out of turn and disrupted a meeting.

The council voted Wednesday to adopt the new rules.

The decorum rules also make clear acts like shouting, throwing objects, outbursts from the audience, inciting disruption and blocking walkways would not be allowed.