Bakersfield church’s fundraiser pays off $1.7 million in medical debt for local residents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Westside Church of Christ announced Tuesday it has paid off $1.7 million of medical debt for local residents through a fundraiser it organized in partnership with a New York-based charity.

Under the partnership with RIP Medical Debt, every dollar collected was leveraged to pay off more than $100 in medical debt for individuals and families in Central California, according to a news release.

In total, 1,024 individuals received a letter in April explaining that their debts had been paid off, including 396 residents in Kern County.

“We really wanted to do something big to show our community how much we love them and how much we care,” said Westside’s Lead Minister Bryan Fojtasek. “This community has been so good to us over our fifty years in Bakersfield, and we wanted to say thank you to our friends and family in Kern County for their ongoing love and support. We wanted them to know they always have people on their side.”