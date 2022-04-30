BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds lined up for a bit of relief from gas prices thanks to a local church.

Vibrant City Church gave out 200 $25 gas cards to drivers Saturday morning in central Bakersfield. That’s $5,000 of gas.

Some waited for hours but said it was worth it.

“I’m appreciative these people are here to help those. Especially with gas prices, it’s crazy,” resident Betty Frausto said.

Pastor Darlene Williams said it a chance to do something for people who could use a break from the high prices.

“I’m like ‘Hey we’re gonna go to the community and bless the people during the time when the gas is just so high,'” Williams said.