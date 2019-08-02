Bakersfield Chuck E. Cheese gets a new look

The place where a kid can be a kid has a brand new look.

Bakersfield’s Chuck E. Cheese unveiled a new design and new features Thursday.

The classic animatronic band is gone too, but you can still see Chuck E. Cheese and other familiar characters walking throughout the restaurant.

Parents can also now pay for a pass allowing kids to play any game they want.

Bakersfield’s Chuck E. Cheese, located at 3760 Ming Ave., is one of the first in the country to get the redesign, according to a spokesperson.