BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season will kickoff Saturday evening in Bakersfield with the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

The sixth annual Christmas tree lighting takes place at Centennial Plaza in front of Mechanics Bank arena beginning at 5 p.m. at 1001 Truxtun Ave.

The City of Bakersfield is hosting the festivities where there will be a live nativity scene, live music and an expected very special guest appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Following the game is the annual Condors Teddy Bear Toss game inside the arena at 7 p.m.