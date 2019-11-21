Bakersfield Christmas tree lighting ceremony set for Nov. 30

The holiday season is kicking off in Bakersfield with the city’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Downtown Bakersfield.

City officials said the third annual Christmas tree lighting is scheduled to take place Nov. 30 at Centennial Plaza in front of Mechanics Bank Arena beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The event will feature holiday music, food from vendors at reduced prices, a live nativity scene, and even a visit by Old Saint Nick himself at 5 p.m. before the lighting ceremony.

Music and carol singers will be at the plaza until 7 p.m.

The Mechanics Bank Arena — formerly Rabobank Arena — is located at 1001 Truxtun Avenue.