Bakersfield Christmas parade returns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was a holiday spectacle. The annual Christmas Parade kicked off in front of the KGET studios on the intersection of 21st and L Streets, bringing massive crowds and local leaders like State Senator Shannon Grove and Mayor Karen Goh.

The Fox Theater was the Grand Marshall of this year’s parade. Today’s event doubled as a belated 90th birthday party for the historic downtown venue.

“We were supposed to be in that spot last year, so it was a bit of a bummer when we found out what happened,” said Matthew Spindler, Executive Director of the Fox Theater. “So when the committee decided to bring us back for the 91st, we were extremely excited and honored to be the grand marshal and show off a really cool float.

The parade featured more than 70 groups … ranging from vintage Bakersfield Police vehicles to TV-17’s Charlie Brown-inspired float. 17 News wishes everyone a magical holiday season. We want to thank Crystal and Ken McCloud, our sales department associate and her husband, for their excellent work putting together our wonderful Charlie Brown and friends float. We also want to thank Tom Pinnell – our fantastic tractor driver.