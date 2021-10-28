Bakersfield Christmas Parade deadline extended

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The deadline to enter the Bakersfield Christmas parade has been extended to Friday, Nov. 5 at 5 p.m.

Applications can be dropped off at KUZZ studios, located at 3223 Sillect Avenue in the Buck Owens building.

The annual parade is taking place on December 2 at 6 p.m. beginning at 22nd and L Streets before cruising through downtown Bakersfield. A map of the parade route can be found here.

The application is available on the Bakersfield Christmas Parade website. Participation fees range from $75 to $150.

For more information about the parade visit BCparade.com.

