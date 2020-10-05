Bakersfield Christmas Parade canceled this year amid COVID-19; video parade to be aired instead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Christmas Parade Committee has announced it has decided to cancel this year’s parade amid COVID-19.

The parade had been scheduled for Dec. 3 in downtown Bakersfield. Committee President Greg Cronk said there were several reasons for canceling this year, including public safety and financial concerns.

“Neither of our funding sources provides sufficient funds for producing the normal, annual parade, so funds are limited,” he said.

Although there won’t be a parade this year, the all-volunteer committee said it is organizing a video parade in its place that will be broadcast on ABC 23 on Dec. 3. from 6-8 p.m. Cronk said that while the parade would normally have more than 100 entrants, that number could be reduced due to time constraints.

Cronk said that with an in-person parade not able to be in the cards this year, the committee still wanted to do something for the community to celebrate the holiday season.

“First, we wanted to secure the safety of our parade personnel, participants and parade watchers with an option that would be safe from the COVID-19 virus,” he said. “Secondly, the committee is determined to retain, if at all possible, a Christmas parade for the enjoyment of youngsters and those young at heart.”

To apply to be in the parade or for more information, visit bcparade.com. Applications must be submitted by Nov. 2.