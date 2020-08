BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- 2020 has produced a bizarre and unprecedented combination of challenges for law enforcement -- namely Covid-19 and civil unrest. As if those new, unforeseen issues weren’t enough, though, a problem that has been around almost as long as the internal combustion engine -- illegal street racing -- continues to rear its head.

Is it getting worse? This weekend's near riot in the parking lot of the Gosford Village shopping center would seem to indicate … maybe so. Saturday night, Bakersfield police confronted a crowd of 100 or more after receiving several complaint calls about reckless driving and street racing. Their efforts to disburse the crowd were met with taunts, challenges and at least one thrown bottle.