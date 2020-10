BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Christian High School is reopening its campus Wednesday for all students.

“When the BCHS campus was designed, few – if any – individuals anticipated how it would function in a pandemic,” said a news release from the school. “However, the campus lends itself the ability to appropriately social distance due to its many large indoor and outdoor multi-purpose areas.”

Masks, temperature checks and social distancing will be enforced.