FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) -- A Bakersfield man has been indicted on fraud, gun and identity theft charges in connection with using stolen checks and stolen credit and debit cards to make unauthorized purchases and withdrawals in the amount of at least $20,000.

Lawrence Smith, 34, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, bank fraud, use and possession of unauthorized debit and credit cards, aggravated identity theft, possession of stolen mail and unauthorized possession of Postal Service keys and locks, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California news release.