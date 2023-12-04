BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Christian High School students, faculty and staff will be working together for its annual “Serve Day” initiative aimed at helping non-profit organizations in town, according to organizers.

BCHS will be mobilizing its group of volunteers to ten locations to work on service projects, such as, beautification projects, picking up trash, making food for the homeless and wrapping grifts for those in need.

Some of this year’s locations include:

The Mission at Kern County

Grace Street Graden

The Fox Theatre, Keep Bakersfield Beautiful

CAPK

The Blessing Corner Ministries

Rosewood

Adventist Health

The Open Door Network

Morning Start Fresh Food Ministry

Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County (ADAKC)

The first group of “Serve Day” volunteers will leave the BCHS campus at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 6.