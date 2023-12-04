BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Christian High School students, faculty and staff will be working together for its annual “Serve Day” initiative aimed at helping non-profit organizations in town, according to organizers.
BCHS will be mobilizing its group of volunteers to ten locations to work on service projects, such as, beautification projects, picking up trash, making food for the homeless and wrapping grifts for those in need.
Some of this year’s locations include:
- The Mission at Kern County
- Grace Street Graden
- The Fox Theatre, Keep Bakersfield Beautiful
- CAPK
- The Blessing Corner Ministries
- Rosewood
- Adventist Health
- The Open Door Network
- Morning Start Fresh Food Ministry
- Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County (ADAKC)
The first group of “Serve Day” volunteers will leave the BCHS campus at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 6.