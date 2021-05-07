Bakersfield CHP to begin motorcycle safety operation this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In an effort to reduce the number of crashes involving motorcycles, the California Highway Patrol is beginning an enforcement campaign in the Bakersfield area this weekend.

According to Bakersfield CHP, from January 2019 through December 2019 six people were killed in motorcycle crashes and 103 other crashes resulted in injury.

Beginning Saturday, May 8, the CHP will deploy additional officers in support of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. They will be looking for those following too closely, making unsafe lane changes and more.

The enforcement campaign will continue through September.